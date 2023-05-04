NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.41

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 26481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $2,415,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 27.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 635,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 136,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

