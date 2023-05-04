Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $1,184,034.33 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $98.62 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,508,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

