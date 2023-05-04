Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average is $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

