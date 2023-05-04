Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$12.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.81. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.30. The company has a market cap of C$660.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

