Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,265 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

