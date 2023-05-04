NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Head to Head Contrast

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVasive 0 9 2 0 2.18

Earnings and Valuation

NuVasive has a consensus price target of $50.77, indicating a potential upside of 21.13%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A NuVasive $1.20 billion 1.83 $40.41 million $0.71 59.03

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NuVasive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38% NuVasive 3.36% 12.45% 4.76%

Summary

NuVasive beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

