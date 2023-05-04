NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.