NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.09.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.