NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.09.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
