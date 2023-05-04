NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.09.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

