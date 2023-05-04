Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $665.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $665.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCDGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

