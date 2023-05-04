OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About OFS Capital



OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Earnings History for OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

