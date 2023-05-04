OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

