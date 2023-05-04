Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.80

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 141359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

