Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07).

ONC stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$138.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

