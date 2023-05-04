Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07).
Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance
ONC stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$138.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.