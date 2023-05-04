ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,454,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

