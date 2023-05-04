Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,662 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.6 %

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

