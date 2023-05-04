Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $380.93 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $388.29. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.