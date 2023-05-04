Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 19.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

