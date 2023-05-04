Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 839 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FirstService by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 36.0% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

FSV stock opened at $146.18 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average is $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

