Oppenheimer Increases TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $90.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,460 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,974. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

