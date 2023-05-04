OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.34% of OptimizeRx worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OptimizeRx Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

