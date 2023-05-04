Orrin H. Ingram II Acquires 6,770 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $201,678.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,057.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading

