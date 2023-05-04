Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,130 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $17,844,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.03 million. YETI had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 38.14%. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

