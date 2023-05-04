Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,068,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 176,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6,313.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 690,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

