Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon Price Performance

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $132.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $94.29 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.15). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

