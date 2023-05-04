Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 347.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in LivaNova by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $47.50 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

