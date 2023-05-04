Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 6,466 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1,160.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,614,000 after buying an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

DFS opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

