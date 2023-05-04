Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 8,130 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 74.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

