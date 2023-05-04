Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 133.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kemper by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $2,632,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

