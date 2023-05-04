Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FirstCash by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FirstCash by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 30.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,903,000 after acquiring an additional 118,323 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCFS opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $104.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.82.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.72%.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

