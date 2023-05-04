Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,070 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 73.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,387.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,616 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 9.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $397.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.56 and its 200 day moving average is $335.85. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $404.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

