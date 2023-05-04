Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

CarMax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

