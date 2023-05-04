Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 346,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 56,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.27 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

