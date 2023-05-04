Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

