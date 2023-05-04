Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $585,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 519.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ingevity by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 429.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE NGVT opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

