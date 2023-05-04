Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after buying an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $43,705,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

