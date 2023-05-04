Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

