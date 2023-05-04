Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $739,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,473 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.