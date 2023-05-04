Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

