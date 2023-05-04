Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $657,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 182,579 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 44,409 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

