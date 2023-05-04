Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $701,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.
KB Home Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of KB Home stock
opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.
KB Home Company Profile
(Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Featured Stories
