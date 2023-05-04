Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $721,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.