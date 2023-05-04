Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $739,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

