Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $576,000 Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,496,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after buying an additional 163,349 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,010 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCBI stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.