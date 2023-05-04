Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 127,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 313,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $86.41.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.