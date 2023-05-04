Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EC opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.