Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 242.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $91.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.