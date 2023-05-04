Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,337 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 506.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $170.78 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,829 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

