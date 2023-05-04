Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,494 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Washington Federal by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Washington Federal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.0 %

WAFD opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.