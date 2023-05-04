Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. CWM LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 242.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $91.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

