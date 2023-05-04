Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Inari Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,277,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

