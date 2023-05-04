Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 695.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 154,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,673,000 after buying an additional 151,206 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,037.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.59 and a 200 day moving average of $154.43.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. JMP Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

